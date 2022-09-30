Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 4,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,458.75 ($41.79).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,760 ($33.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,836.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,278.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a market cap of £36.92 billion and a PE ratio of 553.11. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). In the last quarter, insiders bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

