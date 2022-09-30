Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANGPY. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

