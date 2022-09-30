Animalcare Group plc (ANCR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 18th

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ANCR remained flat at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556. Animalcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The stock has a market cap of £151.73 million and a PE ratio of -2,525.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.
