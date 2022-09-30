Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 8.6%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

