APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
APA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $34.95 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $51.95.
APA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA (APA)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.