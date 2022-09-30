Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

