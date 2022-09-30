Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 8,520,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

