Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,709,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,287.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.0 %

FTCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.