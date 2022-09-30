Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1412906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,691 shares of company stock worth $3,064,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

