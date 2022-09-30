Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $97.35 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088658 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065043 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031515 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000278 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
