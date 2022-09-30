Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.