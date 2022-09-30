Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.25 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.27.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.