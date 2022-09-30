ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 12002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$30.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.