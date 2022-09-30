ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,622 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.35. 1,529,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,298,756. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

