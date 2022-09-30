Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.98. Arrival shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 50,904 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Arrival Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Arrival Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrival by 19.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Arrival during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrival by 93.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

