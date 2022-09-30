Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.98. Arrival shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 50,904 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Arrival Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival
Arrival Company Profile
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.