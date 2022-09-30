Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.53. 19,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,867. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,130,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

