Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AINC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07.

About Ashford

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.