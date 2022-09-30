ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $412.64

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $412.64 and last traded at $418.51, with a volume of 5653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.39 and a 200-day moving average of $543.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

