ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Neutral” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $708.10.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $427.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.72. ASML has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

