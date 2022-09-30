ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,377.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $6.75 on Friday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

