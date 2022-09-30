AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 297,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,492. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

