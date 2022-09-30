Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Position Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

