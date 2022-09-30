Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $118.96. 150,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.