Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,076. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

