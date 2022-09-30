Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

