Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.06 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $29.37. 611,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.