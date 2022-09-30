Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of BAM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 64,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,238. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

