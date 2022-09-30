Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 509 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

KLA stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,303. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

