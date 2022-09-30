Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 105 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.39.

EL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.86. 29,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,854. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.51 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

