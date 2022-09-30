Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 144,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,097 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,967. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

