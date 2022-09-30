Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,395 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. 2,198,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,491,695. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

