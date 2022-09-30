Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in September

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

Shares of MAQAF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686. Atlas Arteria has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas Arteria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.