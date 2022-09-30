Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares.
Atlas Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Energy Group (ATLS)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.