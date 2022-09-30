Atletico De Madrid Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.44 Million (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00023791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $47.80 million and $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

