ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.