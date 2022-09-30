ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.35 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

