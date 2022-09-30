AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 2,021,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

