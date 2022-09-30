Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also

