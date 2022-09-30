AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.88. AudioCodes shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 47 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

