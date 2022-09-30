Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,050 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,517,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.84. 84,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,529. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

