Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 40,998 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.36. 117,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,846. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

