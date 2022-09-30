Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.47. 35,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.