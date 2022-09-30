Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,356 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,483,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 318,137 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 277,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

