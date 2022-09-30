Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $5,497,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 182,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 142.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 355,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,334,150. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

