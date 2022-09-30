Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

