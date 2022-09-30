Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,912. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

