Automata Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $45.19 million and $3.15 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,044,571 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Automata Network is a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps across multiple blockchains. It enables several privacy use-cases such as Anonymous Voting and MEV (Maximal Extractable Value*) minimization by leveraging on the latest cryptography and privacy-preserving algorithms, along with trusted execution environments. Telegram | Discord | GitHub “

