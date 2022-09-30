AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,364.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 103.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 91.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,159.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,179.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,105.12. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 123.92 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

