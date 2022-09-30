Avaware Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Avaware coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $24,996.27 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00276274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00143355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00774563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00601001 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Avaware

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

