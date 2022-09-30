Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

