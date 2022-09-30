Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.14. Avinger shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 47,564 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

